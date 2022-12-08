Connect with us

John Waluke Begs President Ruto to Intervene in his Graft Case, Reveals Why He Dumped Kenya Kwanza for Azimio

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has pleaded with President William Ruto to intervene and help him in his case where he was sentenced to 67 years in prison or to pay a fine of Ksh 1 billion.

Speaking on Thursday, December 8 at Kakamega State Lodge the Jubilee MP asked the Head of State to help him the same way he has helped some of his allies.

“You are the father of the nation. Is there another President? Even the birds in the air are under him. I want to plead with you over my case. Help me with it, Mr President, because I was told to leave you and go to them (Azimio) so that they can remove my case,” he stated.

Waluke also stated that the case began while he was in Ruto’s camp and that former President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to have it dropped if he dropped Kenya Kwanza and joined the Azimio la Umoja camp.

He also revealed that after being temporarily released from prison, he confronted Uhuru following Azimio La Umoja’s refusal to support his bid for a position on the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

“The other day, I told him that he retired and left me hanging. He told me that he tried his best, but he couldn’t.

“I asked him how that was possible, yet he was the President. I told him that Ruto was able to help free others. What kind of President was he?” he posed.

FB IMG 1670515850692

The Sirisia MP further promised to work with the Kenya Kwanza government to ensure the Western region benefits from the current regime.

“We welcome you to Western Kenya. After leaving prison, the MPs from this region elected me as the chairman of the caucus, and I will ensure that we will walk together,” he stated.

Also Read: John Waluke Released After Paying Ksh 10 Million Cash Bail

