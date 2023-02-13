Johnstone Muthama Finally Lands Plum Government Job 

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Chairman Johnson Muthama has been nominated to the powerful position of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The former Machakos Senator was selected by Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, who also serves as chairman of the Commission.

According to a report submitted to both the National Assembly and the Senate, the two Houses will discuss Muthama’s eligibility for the position once they resume sittings.

With the Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoying huge numbers in the National Assembly and Senate, Muthama is likely to be approved.

If approved, Muthama will replace Samuel Chepkonga- who resigned from the commission to reclaim the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

The task of the Parliamentary Service Commission entails overseeing the smooth operation of both Houses of Parliament, the Senate, and the National Assembly.

The Commission is one of the independent commissions established under Article 127 of the Constitution.

The PSC is made up of the National Assembly Speaker, who serves as chairperson, four members nominated equally from both houses, three members nominated by the parties that do not form the national government, and one man and one woman appointed by Parliament from among people with experience in public affairs but who are not lawmakers.

Muthama is now poised to join Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (ODM), Nyali MP Mohamed Ali (UDA), Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau (UDA) and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua (UDA) in the commission.

Other members include; Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni (ODM), Mavoko MP Patrick Makau (Wiper) and Nominated Senator Joyce Korir (UDA).

