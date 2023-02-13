Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Johnstone Muthama Finally Lands Plum Government Job 

By

Published

d5be168fcce081db

File image of President William Ruto and Johnstone Muthama.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Chairman Johnson Muthama has been nominated to the powerful position of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The former Machakos Senator was selected by Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, who also serves as chairman of the Commission.

According to a report submitted to both the National Assembly and the Senate, the two Houses will discuss Muthama’s eligibility for the position once they resume sittings.

With the Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoying huge numbers in the National Assembly and Senate, Muthama is likely to be approved.

If approved, Muthama will replace Samuel Chepkonga- who resigned from the commission to reclaim the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

images 39 3

President William Ruto and Muthama

The task of the Parliamentary Service Commission entails overseeing the smooth operation of both Houses of Parliament, the Senate, and the National Assembly.

The Commission is one of the independent commissions established under Article 127 of the Constitution.

The PSC is made up of the National Assembly Speaker, who serves as chairperson, four members nominated equally from both houses, three members nominated by the parties that do not form the national government, and one man and one woman appointed by Parliament from among people with experience in public affairs but who are not lawmakers.

Muthama is now poised to join Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (ODM), Nyali MP Mohamed Ali (UDA), Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau (UDA) and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua (UDA) in the commission. 

Other members include; Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni (ODM), Mavoko MP Patrick Makau (Wiper) and Nominated Senator Joyce Korir (UDA).

Also Read: President William Ruto Appoints Former Kisii MP As Solicitor-General

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019