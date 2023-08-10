Connect with us

Politics

Joshua Arap Sang Lands Plum Job At State 

By

Published

President William Ruto has appointed former radio journalist Joshua Arap Sang to his communication team at State House.

Sang confirmed the appointment via his Facebook account on Wednesday August 9, saying he will work in the office of Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

“Thank you, your Excellency President Dr William Samoei Ruto for appointing me as Director, Public Communication in the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service,” Sang said.

President Ruto and the former journalist faced charges at the International Criminal Court in the Hague in relation to the 2017 post-election violence.

Press10 09 2013web

Their cases were however terminated in 2016 due to lack of evidence. 

“Trial Chamber V(A) decided, by majority that the case against William Samoei Ruto and Joshua Arap Sang is to be terminated,” said the ICC judges. 

Sang who has had an expansive media career that spans 24 years announced his retirement from the media sector early in the year. The broadcast journalist did not reveal his next move.

“To all my fans, colleagues, and bosses. Today [March 24]  is my last day working as a radio broadcaster. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to you. I cannot thank you enough for the lessons you’ve taught me and the friendship you’ve so freely given.

“I will miss working with you and engaging with you. It has been a 24-year journey that began in Sayare in 1999, through Biblia Husema in 2003, Kass FM in 2005, and now ends at Emoo FM/Mediamax,” Sang said then.

Arap Sang becomes the latest Journalist to land a role at State House after Hussein Mohamee and Michael Gitonga. 

Also Read: I accepted to recant my Testimony against Ruto and Sang because of Poverty Witness claims at the ICC

