Jubilee Party Cancels Special National Delegates Convention Amid Pending Court Case

The leadership of the Jubilee Party, led by EALA MP Kanini Kega, has decided to cancel the special National Delegates Convention (NDC) that was originally scheduled for Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The meeting, aimed at discussing the status of the party, will now take place next month, although a new date is yet to be set.

The decision to reschedule the NDC comes in the wake of a pending court case, prompting the party’s lawyers to carefully interpret a recent High Court order. The meeting was originally convened by Kega, the party’s secretary-general, through a circular dated June 6, following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) recently nullified a meeting held on May 22 at the Ngong racecourse, chaired by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring it to be in violation of the party constitution. This ruling has led to uncertainty and legal disputes within the party’s leadership.

On July 13, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni filed a court case seeking to reverse a decision made by the Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu, to hand control of the party to Kega and his team. Justice Asenath Ongeri suspended the gazette notice issued by the Registrar, ordering that the leadership status quo of the Jubilee Party be maintained.

In light of the ongoing legal proceedings, the Jubilee Party has decided to postpone the NDC to allow for a resolution to the court case and to ensure compliance with the PPDT’s ruling. The party has announced major changes in its leadership, with Kega replacing Kioni and nominated MP Sabina Chege taking on the role of party leader, previously held by President Uhuru Kenyatta.