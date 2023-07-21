Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Jubilee Party Cancels Special National Delegates Convention Amid Pending Court Case

By

Published

kutuny
kutuny

The leadership of the Jubilee Party, led by EALA MP Kanini Kega, has decided to cancel the special National Delegates Convention (NDC) that was originally scheduled for Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The meeting, aimed at discussing the status of the party, will now take place next month, although a new date is yet to be set.

The decision to reschedule the NDC comes in the wake of a pending court case, prompting the party’s lawyers to carefully interpret a recent High Court order. The meeting was originally convened by Kega, the party’s secretary-general, through a circular dated June 6, following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) recently nullified a meeting held on May 22 at the Ngong racecourse, chaired by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring it to be in violation of the party constitution. This ruling has led to uncertainty and legal disputes within the party’s leadership.

On July 13, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni filed a court case seeking to reverse a decision made by the Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu, to hand control of the party to Kega and his team. Justice Asenath Ongeri suspended the gazette notice issued by the Registrar, ordering that the leadership status quo of the Jubilee Party be maintained.

In light of the ongoing legal proceedings, the Jubilee Party has decided to postpone the NDC to allow for a resolution to the court case and to ensure compliance with the PPDT’s ruling. The party has announced major changes in its leadership, with Kega replacing Kioni and nominated MP Sabina Chege taking on the role of party leader, previously held by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019