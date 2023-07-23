Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary Arrested with Suspected Narcotic Drugs

On the evening of July 22, Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary, Pauline Njoroge, was arrested by the police in connection with suspected narcotic drugs.

The arrest occurred after the police intercepted a vehicle carrying Njoroge and two others along Watamu-Jacaranda road.

Upon scrutiny, four rolls of dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs were allegedly discovered in their possession.

Following the vehicle interception, the officers escorted the trio to their place of stay at Mawe Zuri Resort, where a clear container containing ten tablets of suspected narcotic substances was reportedly found.

A further search of Pauline Njoroge’s room led to the discovery of a container containing fifty tablets of suspected narcotic substances.

As a result, the suspects were taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, while their vehicle was detained.

Speculations arose about the arrest being linked to tweets that Njoroge had posted.

Just before her arrest, she sent out a tweet condemning the government’s handling of residents in Nyanza, demanding an end to the alleged atrocity.

Earlier, Njoroge had revealed that the Kenya Kwanza administration had offered her a position in the government, an offer she declined.

Her response came in reaction to claims made by former aide to Raila Odinga, Silas Jakakimba, about the country’s financial situation.

Njoroge questioned how the government could offer her a substantial monthly sum if the country was truly facing a financial crisis.

Known for her criticism of President Ruto’s regime, Njoroge has been vocal about her dissent on social media platforms.

Her arrest places her among the list of Azimio members recently detained by the police. Others who were apprehended included Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga, Kilifi County speaker Teddy Mwambire, MCA Mabatini Wilfred Odallo, and Ngei Ward MCA Redson Onyango.

While some of the detainees, including Babu Owino, Raila’s spokesperson Onyango, and his bodyguard Ogeta, were released a few days later, Njoroge remains in custody as investigations continue.

The situation has sparked public interest, and the developments surrounding her arrest and potential charges remain a subject of keen observation.