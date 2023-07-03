Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Judiciary Has Gone Rogue – Cherargei Reacts After High Court Nullified CAS Appointments

By

Published

1669812947803 kip

File image of Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has hit out at the Judiciary over the High Court’s ruling on the CAS appointments. 

Cherargei in a series on tweets on Monday July 14 termed the Judiciary Rogue saying the High Court termed the positions unconstitutional without considering the merits. 

“The Judiciary has gone rogue by ruling that creation of CASs positions is unconstitutional without considering merits of the case,” he said. 

“In the FY 2023/24 Judiciary received additionally 4B above their normal budget but they is a continuation of cases backlog, corruption and ineptitude in dispensation of Justice by Judiciary.”

The Nandi Senator vowed to move to the court of appeal to appeal the decision. 

“We shall appeal this decision that negates public interest and principles of Natural justice,” he stated. 

Cherargei also slammed Chief Justice Martha Koome saying she will go down in history as the most effective CJ. 

“Chief Justice Martha Koome led Judiciary is most likely to go down as one of the most incompetent,ineffective , corrupt and inept in post independence kenya !. We cannot allow justice to be auctioned to the highest bidder or represent partisan interests or be gatekeepers of political machinations. This was NOT the intention of the constitution 2010,” he stated. 

He further stated that the Judiciary should not act in excess despite it being independent. 

“While Judiciary is an independent institution it does NOT give them the right to act excessively while enjoying unchecked power . Vibrant democracy recognises checks and balances in all Arms of government including Judiciary,” Charargei added. 

A three-judge bench Monday ruled that the CAS positions are illegal as public participation was not adhered. 

Also Read: Cherargei, Ledama Reject SRC Proposal To Increase Salaries For Government Officials 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019