Judiciary Has Gone Rogue – Cherargei Reacts After High Court Nullified CAS Appointments

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has hit out at the Judiciary over the High Court’s ruling on the CAS appointments.

Cherargei in a series on tweets on Monday July 14 termed the Judiciary Rogue saying the High Court termed the positions unconstitutional without considering the merits.

“The Judiciary has gone rogue by ruling that creation of CASs positions is unconstitutional without considering merits of the case,” he said.

“In the FY 2023/24 Judiciary received additionally 4B above their normal budget but they is a continuation of cases backlog, corruption and ineptitude in dispensation of Justice by Judiciary.”

The Nandi Senator vowed to move to the court of appeal to appeal the decision.

“We shall appeal this decision that negates public interest and principles of Natural justice,” he stated.

Cherargei also slammed Chief Justice Martha Koome saying she will go down in history as the most effective CJ.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome led Judiciary is most likely to go down as one of the most incompetent,ineffective , corrupt and inept in post independence kenya !. We cannot allow justice to be auctioned to the highest bidder or represent partisan interests or be gatekeepers of political machinations. This was NOT the intention of the constitution 2010,” he stated.

He further stated that the Judiciary should not act in excess despite it being independent.

“While Judiciary is an independent institution it does NOT give them the right to act excessively while enjoying unchecked power . Vibrant democracy recognises checks and balances in all Arms of government including Judiciary,” Charargei added.

A three-judge bench Monday ruled that the CAS positions are illegal as public participation was not adhered.

