Politics

Kabando: Why Raila Should Replace Mbadi, Wandayi in The National Assembly

20220901 103418

Kabando Wa Kabando

Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando wa Kabando now wants nominated MP John Mbadi and National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi to resign from their positions in the National Assembly.

Kabando in a tweet on Thursday, August 3, said the move will create a position open for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to lead the opposition from within parliament.

According to Kabando, Raila will be able to oversight the government from within it and will spur in his role.

“ODM Chairman John Mbadi should resign as a nominated MP and Hon Opiyo Wandayi as the Minority Leader for Right Honourable Raila Odinga to take up the two respective slots to effectively marshal oversight within and without the legislature. Agwambo’s resilient enigma will spur,” said Kabando.

The former MP argued the constitution does not have to be changed to create a position for Raila as leader of the opposition.

Kabando claimed that Kenya Kwanza’s move to create the position of Office of the Leader of the Opposition is aimed at sanitizing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s position.

“Weird to mutilate CoK2010 to create a post for Raila Odinga as leader of the official opposition and to sanitize the illegal “psc” post occupied by Musalia Mudavadi. It’s impunity, cultist, dynastic and occultism. What happens to Senate and 47 County Assemblies? Hail Constitutionalism!” Kabando added.

This comes after the Kenya Kwanza alliance listed the position among the issues to be discussed in the fresh bipartisan talks.

President Ruto in early this year wrote to parliament requesting that the office of the leader of opposition be created and anchored in law.

Also Read: President Ruto Should Give Jubilee Rebels Alternative Jobs in UDA – Kabando

