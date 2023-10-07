Kabando’s Advice to Gachagua After Ruto Named Raila as His Ally

Former Mukurweinin MP Kabando Wa Kabando has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop what he has termed as politics of ethnicity and instead embrace statesmanship.

In a statement via X on Saturday, Kabando said Azimio leader Raila Odinga has never been a problem to the people of Mt Kenya as portrayed by the Deputy President.

“Dear my people of Mt.Kenya region: as I’ve spoken and written often, Raila Odinga was never, is not, and shall never be our enemy. Kenya is only 2 tribes – one, merchants of graft and two, victims of corruption. Looters use RAO as a bogeyman to stir ethnic paranoia, to dominate us,” said Kabando.

The former MP went on to say the hate against the former Prime Minister driven in Mt Kenya was unnecessary.

“Dear DP, Sir, I am forever grateful for your kind consideration for the UDA ticket. Today, I’d be Nyeri senator. But I lost pretty. I respect you, but I most vehemently disagree with your continued alienating politics of ethnic bigotry and Raila-hate. Please stop it. Be a statesman,” he stated.

Kabando further said he was the first Azimio aspirant to accept that Raila lost, went ahead to congratulate President Ruto and DP Gachagua for their win.

“I recognise him as our DP. But for the record, I don’t support him nor can I be among those greedy Mt Kenya Azimiosts he’s recruiting for Ruto. Yes, I left a limping Azimio but I oppose Ruto,” Kabando added.

His remarks come after Ruto described Raila as his ally.

The Head of State who is in a development tour to the Nyanza region on Saturday rekindled moments he walked with the ODM leader politically during their days in the ODM party.