Politics

Kabando’s Message To Azimio Ahead of Saba Saba Protests

By

Published

20220901 103418

Kabando Wa Kabando

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando Wa Kabando has warned the Azimio la Umoja coalition that it will not be easy for them to push President William Ruto out of government.

In a statement on Thursday, Kabando urged Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to embrace dialogue as  a way to of iron out his issues with President Ruto.

“With evident imperialist prodding, pushing Ruto out won’t be an easy task. But with resilient Raila smartly mobilising around mass discontent consequent to the Cost of Living Crisis, a Ruto rule will stay shaky, leaky,” said Kabando.

The former MP warned President Ruto noting that if his government fails, he will be to blame. “Ruto’s regime fall will be largely because of his inability to act as a statesman, rear-mirror politics, blatant lies and empty promises, tribalism, graft, Finance Act,” he said.

Kabando went on to claim that the President is mocking his voters despite the Supreme Court validating Ruto’s presidency following the August 2022 presidential election petition.

“We accorded Ruto goodwill upon SCoK validation, we’re now mocked. UDAists hustlers who voted WSR are in regrets,” Kabando said.

His remarks come as the Azimio la Umoja is set to hold nationwide Saba Saba protest rallies against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Rail on June 27 called don his supporters to turn up in numbers for the rallies to oppose the Finance Act 2023.

“Let all and sundry come out on ‘Saba Saba’s day and say that enough is enough,” the ODM leader stated.

The Saba Saba was first held in 1990 during the regime of the late President Daniel Arap Moi. The protest rally called for open political defiance and public agitation against the then regime.

 Also Read: Kabando: CASs Who Benefitted On Public Taxes Illegally Should Be Surcharged

 

