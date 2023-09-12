Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi Dares ODM To Expel Him 

Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi Kanchory has dared the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) to expel him from the party over his allegiance to President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, Memusi said he is ready to go back to the electorate if he is expelled from the Raila Odinga-led party.

“If a letter is written, bring it, if you want us to return to the citizens, we will return. There is no ballot carried in a basket; the votes are with the citizens, and we will go and seek them from the citizens,” said Memusi.

He accused ODM of not giving him any role in the National Assembly despite serving in his third term.

“I am a member of parliament, and I have been elected for the third time now under the ODM party. During all this time, I haven’t received anything from the ODM party in terms of leadership in parliament. How can I not even lead a single parliamentary committee? he posed.

“Right now, we are assessing who wants to be our friends and who wants us to march with them. We are saying this loudly and clearly during the day.”

His sentiments come after ODM expelled MPs; Phelix Odiwuor (Langata), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda over supporting the Kenya Kwanza government’s agenda and undermining ODM party organs.

The opposition party also fined Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo MP Paul Abuor Ksh1 million each over the same accusations.

The two MPs will proceed to a one year suspension from the party according to Raila.

Also Read: Court Blocks ODM From Expelling MP