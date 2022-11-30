Kalonzo Ally Hits Out at Raila Over Plan to Run a Parallel Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Wiper Party Chairperson Chirau Ali Mwakwere has criticized Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s plan to run parallel Jamuhuri Day celebrations on December 12.

Speaking on Monday, November 30, the Kalonzo ally termed Raila Odinga’s idea as selfish noting that it will sabotage the country’s peace.

Mwakwere claimed that implementing the plan would set Kenya back after it had made tremendous progress following the peaceful conclusion of the general election.

“What will he do next, swear himself as the president? He will take us back to lawlessness because we gain nothing by creating unnecessary tension in the country. “Ruto is the president now and you cannot reverse that by holding a parallel rally,” he remarked.

He also warned Raila Odinga over the move adding that he will risk tarnishing his reputation as a champion of democracy and a law-abiding leader.

“He will become a laughing stock nationally and internationally. The best way to do so is by performing the role given to them by the people,” the Wiper Chair stated.

He further stated that the Wiper Party will not involve itself in the parallel event and asked the party’s leader Kalonzo Musyoka to distance himself from Azimio’s plans.

The opposition camp had on Tuesday, November 29 during a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in Nairobi discussed launching anti-government pushbacks.

“The matter (of a parallel event) was indeed discussed as a follow-up to the December 7 event, but the leaders agreed to examine it and make a decision,” a source told the Nation Newspaper.

“Some leaders were, however, of the opinion that Jamuhuri Day is an important national event that ought not to be destabilized.” another source added.

