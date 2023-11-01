Kalonzo Breaks Silence On Raila Attending King Charles III’s Banquet At State House

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has broken silence after ODM leader Raila Odinga attended a state banquet in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House.

Addressing the Media on Wednesday, Kalonzo said the former premier is among a standing list of leaders who are invited when important guests visit Kenya adding that Kenyans should see anything else beyond an invitation.

“At the level of former prime minister Raila Odinga, I can tell you some of us are on a standing list, that we would be invited in the event of an important State guest like his Majesty King Charles III, so it should not be seen beyond that,” said Kalonzo.

His sentiments were echoed by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah noting that Raila was invited to the banquet at State House just like Kalonzo was invited during the African Climate Summit.

“Just like his excellency was there during the climate change summit, the former Prime Minister was also there for a dinner, myself and his excellency were not there we had other engagements but we were all invited,” Ichung’wah remarked.

Raila on Tuesday night attended the State House event and was spotted having a chat with National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and National Security Advisor Monica Juma.

The Azimio chief was also seen hobnobbing with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

He later got a chance to talk to King Charles III after President Ruto introduced him to his Majesty.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the country on Monday night and were both greeted with a ceremonial welcome at State House where they were honoured with a 21-gun salute at State House.

King and Queen then planted trees at State House, and posed for photos before leaving to attend a memorial function at Uhuru Gardens.

