Politics

Kalonzo Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

By

Published

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced his intention to run for the Presidential seat in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview with KTN News Kalonzo said he will stage the stiffest competition against President William Ruto.

“Kenyans should, by now, be knowing who President Ruto’s main challenger in 2027 is. I am the one. Even the president himself announced my bid for the top seat recently,” Kalonzo stated.

The former Vice President ruled out supporting Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for the third time.

“If Raila decides to vie for the presidency, it will be an exciting race. In 2022 I decided not to vie in favour of Raila but I don’t expect any payback from him,” said Kalonzo.

He noted that he is expecting to be endorsed by his party in a national executive council meeting on January 16.

“I cannot make an announcement as party leader without consulting. We have been a very consultative movement. Vying for President should be a clarion call, but again, I don’t want to jump the gun; I want it to be an announcement by the party,” said Kalonzo.

He mentioned that the Wiper Party would be very aggressive in branding and recruiting new members and candidates and that he welcomes anyone who wants to join the party.

This comes as the political scene remains tense about whether Raila will run for president again or endorse Kalonzo, as various political analysts have suggested.

The former Prime Minister has remained tight-lipped about whether he will run for president but has expressed confidence that Kalonzo will easily defeat Ruto if they meet on the ballot.

Also Read: Division Emerges In Azimio As Kalonzo and Karua Clash Over Kamwene Group

