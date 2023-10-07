Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo Defends CS Alfred Mutua After He Was Moved From Foreign Affairs Ministry

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has come out to defend CS Alfred Mutua after he was moved from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Tourism Ministry.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer session in Makueni County, Kalonzo warned his allies against attacking CS Mutua after he was moved from the ministry.

“Dr Mutua has been moved from Foreign Affairs to Tourism. I am sure we should support him to succeed. Wildlife is very important. Dr Mutua should join us in this unity bid,” Musyoka said.

The Wiper leader was responding to Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui who said the “demotion” of CS Mutua and his East African Community and ASALs counterpart Peninah Malonza was a mockery of the Kamba community.

Kalonzo also said he has no animosity towards President William Ruto.

“Members of other parties from this region should completely relax. I don’t want you to bring enmity where there is none. I have no animosity towards President William Ruto. He knows that he is my younger brother,” Kalonzo stated.

The former vice president further asked Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti to work closely with MPs and other elected leaders in the county to accelerate development in the region.

President Ruto on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet a move that  saw a number of cabinet secretaries moved and some ministries reconstituted.

Besides Mutua and Malonza, Ruto moved Moses Kuria  from the Trade Ministry to Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management.

CS Zacharia Mwangi Njeru was deployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation while CS Alice Wahome who headed the Water and Sanitation Ministry, was moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

Rebecca Miano replaced Kuria at the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

