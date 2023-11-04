Kalonzo Demands Answes Over Alleged Exaggeration Of Salaries In Govt

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka had demanded the National Treasury to explain claims that it exaggerated salaries for government officials.

Speaking on Saturday November 4 during a Church Service at Umoja II SDA Church, the Azimio principal said the Ministry owes Kenyans an explanation over the claims.

“The other day we called experts and a lady came whom I was seeing for the first time. I used to hear that she was the one approving the release of government funds. She talked like an expert, she had tabulations, figures and expert opinion,” said Kalonzo.

He added, “She said until now she has not received an explanation why her salary as a state officer has been tripled.”

The Wiper leader called on Azimio MPs to stand up and fight for the rights of Kenyans in Parliament.

“Stand up with all the authority and mandate given to you by the people of Kenya and the constituency, don’t let down. Fight and protect their rights,” Kalonzo stated.

This comes after the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o while appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) last week claimed that the Treasury tripled her salary.

“Exaggerations are in the national treasury and let me just give one example, when I was doing the budget for consolidated funds services, this is where my salary is paid from, I found out my salary was budgeted at three times what I’m paid,” Nyakang’o claimed.

The Controller of the Budget went on to say she did not get an explanation from the Treasury in why her salary was tripled yet she is the only state officer in the institution.

“I’m the only state officer in my institution, so there is nothing like confusion there, I’m all alone. I asked why the budget is showing three times what my annual salary is, and it was like that for all state officers. I have not received an explanation to date.”

