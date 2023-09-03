Kalonzo Makes U-turn On Recognising Ruto Presidency

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports that Azimio recognizes President William Ruto as legitimate.

Kalonzo in a statement on Sunday stated that his statements about the legitimacy of the current regime were taken out of context.

“I have noticed that a section of the media has in the last few hours misquoted my recent statement on the state of affairs in our country. Particularly on the legitimacy of the current regime,” he said.

The Wiper Leader pointed out that through bipartisan talks, they will be able to conduct an audit of the 2022 presidential elections and resolve the validity of the Kenya Kwanza government.

Kalonzo on Saturday congratulated Ruto for his support for bipartisan talks despite opposition by a section of leaders.

“We are going to call everybody to order. And nobody is going to stop these discussions. On that part, I must congratulate the President because he has put his foot down anasema mazungumzo iendelee,

“Na kwa sababu ya kuonyesha msimamo huo, hata na sisi tunazidi kumtambua,” said Kalonzo.

His sentiments did not sit well with some Azimio La Umoja members including Martha Karua who deputized ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 general elections which was fiercely contested and went all the way to the Supreme Court, which unanimously declared William Ruto as the winner.

According to political analysts, Kalonzo Musyoka stands a chance to bid for the Presidency in the next general elections if Raila Odinga will second him.

Raila who has contested for the Presidency for a record five times is not seen as a competitor because of the age factor.

However, in politics, a day is like a hundred years, everything could remain constant or somehow take a completely different trajectory. It remains a wait and see if the Wiper party leader will contest for the top seat.

