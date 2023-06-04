Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo Musyoka Changes Stand On Finance Bill 2023

By

Published

FxyVj1mXoAY8ba1

Kalonzo Musyoka.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has softened his stand on the Finance Bill 2023 differing with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday, June 4 during a church service at AIC Kasina in Mlolongo, Machakos County, Kalonzo noted that the Kenya Kwanza government needs money to fund its operations by June 30.

“By Friday, June 30, the National Assembly must have passed the Bill to Law. This is because the country needs to have funds for the 2023/2024 financial year so that the government can carry out its functions,” Kalonzo explained why he was supporting the bill.

The former vice president at the same time asked Kenya Kwanza politicians to accommodate divergent voices.

“We believe that the Finance Bill has a huge impact on Kenyans, so it is okay for people to give opposing views. People should not be branded as sell-outs for going to court to seek a determination on the proposals made on the Finance Bill,” Kalonzo stated.

The Azimio co-principal also defended Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who has moved to court to challenge the bill.

“Omtatah is within his rights to go to court to oppose the increased taxation because the judgment about the Finance Bill should come from Kenyans,” Kalonzo stated.

This comes days after Kalonzo said that the opposition coalition would push for an open ballot system when voting for the proposed Finance Bill.

The Wiper Party leader said the move would show Kenyans members of parliament who are out to push them into poverty.

“We will push for an open voting method for the Finance Bills and we shall count them one by one,” Kalonzo said.

He added, “We want Kenyans to know the MPs who are out to push them into more suffering.”

