Kalonzo Musyoka Opines Why He Will Be President William Ruto’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of 2027

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has for the first time revealed that he will be in the presidential ballot come 2027.

Speaking on Sunday November 27 in Ndalani in Machakos County, the Azimio principal asked his Kamba community to prepare for his presidency in the next general election noting that nothing will stop his dream.

“Kamba community now rise up and be ready for 2027 because there is nothing that will hinder Kalonzo from becoming the next president of Kenya,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President expressed confidence that he will inherit Raila Odinga’s stronghold and get votes from the Nyanza region.

“Now the Luo community has already started declaring Kalonzo for 2027 and let’s hope they will fulfil their promise to vote for me,” Kalonzo said.

He went on to claim that he will be President William Ruto’s worst nightmare ahead of the 2027 general election.

“President Ruto knows that I am the only threat to him in the next general elections in 2027 and he also acknowledged that I will be the only strongest competitor to him,” Kalonzo stated.

However the Wiper Party boss stated that, for the sake of the Kamba community, he will offer the President any assistance he may require in carrying out his mandate.

“Even though we are in the opposition we are also in the government and we are ready to join hands with Kenya Kwanza government for developments in Ukambani,” he added.

Kalonzo had declared his intention to run for president in the August 9 general election before withdrawing at the last minute to support Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid.

After the elections the Wiper leader turned down President William Ruto’s invitation to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, claiming that Azimio had a better chance of winning the presidency come 2027.

