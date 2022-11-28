Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kalonzo Musyoka Opines Why He Will Be President William Ruto’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of 2027

By

Published

kalonzo og image

President William Ruto with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has for the first time revealed that he will be in the presidential ballot come 2027. 

Speaking on Sunday November 27 in Ndalani in Machakos County, the Azimio principal asked his Kamba community to prepare for his presidency in the next general election noting that nothing will stop his dream.

“Kamba community now rise up and be ready for 2027 because there is nothing that will hinder Kalonzo from becoming the next president of Kenya,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President expressed confidence that he will inherit Raila Odinga’s stronghold and get votes from the Nyanza region. 

“Now the Luo community has already started declaring Kalonzo for 2027 and let’s hope they will fulfil their promise to vote for me,” Kalonzo said.

He went on to claim that he will be President William Ruto’s worst nightmare ahead of the 2027 general election. 

“President Ruto knows that I am the only threat to him in the next general elections in 2027 and he also acknowledged that I will be the only strongest competitor to him,” Kalonzo stated.

However the Wiper Party boss stated that, for the sake of the Kamba community, he will offer the President any assistance he may require in carrying out his mandate.

“Even though we are in the opposition we are also in the government and we are ready to join hands with Kenya Kwanza government for developments in Ukambani,” he added.

Kalonzo had declared his intention to run for president in the August 9 general election before withdrawing at the last minute to support Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid.

After the elections the Wiper leader turned down President William Ruto’s invitation to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, claiming that Azimio had a better chance of winning the presidency come 2027. 

Also Read: Inside Kenya Kwanza’s Plan to Finish Kalonzo’s Popularity in Ukambani

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019