Kalonzo Musyoka Speaks On Skipping Azimio’s Monday Protests 

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he intends to skip Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance anti-government protests on Monday March 20, 2023.

Kalonzo in a statement by his communications director Paloma Gatabaki stated that the reports are fake.

Paloma insisted that Kalonzo is still championing for low cost of living alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Our attention has been drawn to this image circulating in social media using @Kenyans frame. This is FAKE NEWS! Kalonzo Musyoka’s stance is clear and unequivocal: Lower the cost of living and end electoral malpractice. No amount of intimidation will alter our stand,” Gatabaki said in a tweet.

The viral poster implied that Kalonzo had stepped back to protect the interests of his supporters.

“I would like to distance myself from protests (maandamano). My people have suffered enough under selfish individuals, and I don’t want to see them fall into that trap again,” the poster claimed.

Simultaneously, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni declared a public holiday for his party’s employees on Monday, March 20 to allow them to participate in the mass action.

“In compliance with the Azimio la Umoja, One Kenya Alliance’s leader Raila Odinga’s directive, please note that Monday, March 20 is to be considered a public holiday.As such, our Headquarters at Jubilee House, Kileleshwa, as well as our county, constituency and ward offices, will remain closed,” Kioni stated.

Azimio has already notified the police of their intention to hold a protest on Monday.

The coalition has also given Members of Parliament permission to transport more rural supporters to Nairobi to take part in the mass action.

