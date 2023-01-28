Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo Musyoka Speaks On Skipping Raila Odinga’s Jacaranda Rally 

Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that he won’t be attending the Azimio la umoja coalition’s Sunday consultative meeting in Jacaranda grounds. 

This is after flyers of him distancing himself from the Raila camp went viral on social media. 

“Enough is said, enough is done. I will not attend any Azimio rallies henceforth. I am a senior council and I know what is good for Kenyans,” the Wiper leader said. 

Kalonzo’s chief communication officer Paloma Gatabaki flagged the reports as fake, adding that the former vice president would communicate officially if the need arose.

“Our attention has been drawn to a poster with the @ntvkenya logo attributing comments to @WiperMovement PL @skmusyoka. This is the definition of FAKE News! Kenyans will know when @skmusyoka speaks,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Azimio la Umoja camp is on Sunday expected to have another rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi. 

This is after another one was held in Kamukunji on Monday this week. 

Speaking in the rally, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga stated that he would not recognize William Ruto as President. The ODM leader also demanded the resignation of the Kenya Kwanza government. 

“We cannot and will not consider the Kenya Kwanza regime and government as legitimate. 

“We don’t recognize Mr. William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We don’t recognize him and we equally don’t recognize any officials in office with him,” Raila stated.

The opposition chief also demanded that IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

