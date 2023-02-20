Kalonzo Musyoka’s unexpected move leaves rivals scrambling

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s pledge of full support for the ongoing Azimio la Umoja rallies led by ODM leader Raila Odinga is a significant development in the Kenyan political scene.

The support of Kalonzo and his party is likely to bolster the momentum of the rallies and provide a major boost to the One Kenya Alliance.

Kalonzo’s accusation that President William Ruto is trying to split the Azimio la Umoja coalition and return the country to a one-party state is a serious allegation that could have far-reaching consequences.

If true, it would mean that the ruling party is engaging in undemocratic practices and is actively undermining the democratic gains that have been made in Kenya since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1991.

The ongoing rallies are aimed at bringing together the opposition parties to form a united front against the ruling Jubilee Party.

The One Kenya Alliance is made up of the Wiper Party, ODM, ANC, and Ford Kenya.

The alliance is seen as a potential game-changer in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections.

By uniting the opposition parties, the alliance hopes to present a formidable challenge to the ruling party and increase its chances of winning the presidency.