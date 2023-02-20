Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kalonzo Musyoka’s unexpected move leaves rivals scrambling

By

Published

Kalonzo Musyoka Wiper party leader
Kalonzo Musyoka Wiper party leader

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s pledge of full support for the ongoing Azimio la Umoja rallies led by ODM leader Raila Odinga is a significant development in the Kenyan political scene.

The support of Kalonzo and his party is likely to bolster the momentum of the rallies and provide a major boost to the One Kenya Alliance.

Kalonzo’s accusation that President William Ruto is trying to split the Azimio la Umoja coalition and return the country to a one-party state is a serious allegation that could have far-reaching consequences.

If true, it would mean that the ruling party is engaging in undemocratic practices and is actively undermining the democratic gains that have been made in Kenya since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1991.

The ongoing rallies are aimed at bringing together the opposition parties to form a united front against the ruling Jubilee Party.

The One Kenya Alliance is made up of the Wiper Party, ODM, ANC, and Ford Kenya.

The alliance is seen as a potential game-changer in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections.

By uniting the opposition parties, the alliance hopes to present a formidable challenge to the ruling party and increase its chances of winning the presidency.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019