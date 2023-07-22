Kalonzo Now Confirms Meeting Envoys At Karen Home: Calls for Release of Detained Leaders

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed that he met with envoys from the US, UK, and the Netherlands at his residence in Karen on Friday.

During a press briefing at the SKM Command Centre on Saturday, Kalonzo revealed that representatives and ambassadors from the mentioned countries, as well as the United Nations, visited him to discuss the recent peaceful demonstrations that turned violent.

He clarified that they had agreed not to speak to the media about the meeting.

Kalonzo also stated that Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua, and ODM deputy party leader Wycliff Oparanya sent their apologies as they couldn’t attend the press briefing.

In addition, Kalonzo mentioned that George Wajackoya, the former Roots party presidential candidate, had experienced a home raid in Western Kenya.

Mwangi wa Iria, the leader of the Usawa Kwa Wote Party, who was present during the press briefing, expressed that the opposition is not willing to engage with the Kenya Kwanza government due to the atrocities meted out on citizens during recent protests.

He asserted that peaceful demonstrations will continue the following Wednesday, with notifications sent to all OCSs (Officer Commanding Station) in the country.

Wa Iria condemned the police attacks on civilians, stating that certain areas were specifically targeted.

Kalonzo demanded the immediate release of all Azimio leaders and supporters who are still in detention.

The situation remains tense as the opposition and government navigate their differences, with the international community monitoring the developments closely.