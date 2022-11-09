Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kalonzo Offers to Help President Ruto Run the Government

By

Published

ruto kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has offered to help President William Ruto run the government should he be called upon. 

Speaking on Tuesday November 8, the former Vice President said the current problems facing Kenya need partnership in order to be solved. 

However, Kalonzo insisted that he will not be forced to cooperate with the new regime in order to assist the First in Command in running the government.

While referring to President Ruto as his “brother,” Kalonzo stated that he is ready to assist the Head of State in carrying the burden if it becomes too much for him.

“If you see the burden getting overwhelming, don’t carry it alone my brother, Ruto. Don’t force Kalonzo to join the government. I’m in the opposition. If you need my help I will assist,” Kalonzo said. 

Kalonzo’s remarks come barely a month after President Ruto revealed that he had reached out to the Ukambani kingpin after August polls to work together. 

“I personally looked for him and had a sit-down with him. I told him that I would like to work together with him but he told me that he wanted to work with the opposition,

“Let him try out with the opposition then we can give it a second try, si tulisema kazi ni kazi (didn’t we say every work matter)? And even the opposition helps us keep the government in check,” Ruto remarked while in Kitui last month. 

Speaking in the same event Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that they have no issues with Kalonzo.

“We have no problem with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka; we simply do not understand him. ” he said.

Kalonzo is currently being seen as the possible successor of Azimio leader Raila Odinga who could retire before the 2027 elections. 

Also Read: Ruto Told To Prepare To Face Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019