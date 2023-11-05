Connect with us

Politics

Kalonzo Speaks On Bipartisan Commitee's Progress On Addressing Cost Of Living 

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Kenyans to remain patient and hopeful as the National Dialogue Committee finalizes talks.

Speaking on Saturday, Kalonzo said that Kenyans need to believe that things will turn out for the better.

“We have given ourselves up to November 21 to finalise the dialogue. We will submit our report to President William Ruto and Raila Odinga because they are the ones who tasked us with that duty, then afterward will release the report to Kenyans.,” said Musyoka. 

He added, “However, as we work to make the necessary changes, I want to urge all of us to continue putting in the work. We should not just give up and leave everything to Kimani Ichung’wah and me. As we are working, so should you because this country depends on all of us.”

 

His remarks come when the committee is 

holding talks with different stakeholders on the rising cost of living.

NADCO will on Monday November 6 hold a meeting with officials from the State Department of Housing, Treasury, and the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting will also feature professionals from many sectors who will share their perspectives and recommendations on how to address Kenyans’ economic difficulties.

The Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o while appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) last week claimed that the Treasury tripled her salary.

“Exaggerations are in the national treasury and let me just give one example, when I was doing the budget for consolidated funds services, this is where my salary is paid from, I found out my salary was budgeted at three times what I’m paid,” Nyakang’o claimed.

The Controller of the Budget went on to say she did not get an explanation from the Treasury in why her salary was tripled yet she is the only state officer in the institution. 

