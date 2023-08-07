Kalonzo Speaks On Kenya Kwanza’s Attacks To Azimio Ahead of Talks

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that the Azimio coalition will not be distracted by Kenya Kwanza recent’s attacks towards the opposition.

Speaking on Monday August 7, Kalonzo said the opposition will remain focused on the bipartisan talks will led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“On certain utterances coming from the other side, I don’t want to talk about them. It’s below us to talk about them. We are focusing on Wednesday.”

“People can say what’s in their mind or what best pleases them but we have a nation to look after and therefore, we will be negotiating in good faith on our part, and anything that smacks of bad faith I am sure Kenyans will be able to see,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party Leader went to say he held talks with the Kenya Kwanza side and agreed to start the bipartisan talks on Wednesday.

“Because we had announced that we would come here today, some of you may have found it necessary to come but it is now settled that we meet at Bomas on Wednesday at 11:30 am. So today and tomorrow we shall be doing our internal consultations so that when we meet on Wednesday we want to be able to make as much progress as we can,” he added.

His remarks come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said the Kenya Kwanza side will only negotiate with Azimio on the basis of mutual respect.

“We are ready to engage with you on the basis of mutual respect. Not with threats, not with blackmail. You must not blackmail us so that if we don’t do what you want, you will go back to the streets. If you want to go back you are free you will deal with the people you will meet there,” said Ichung’wah on Monday.

