Politics

Kambas Displayed Cowardice During Azimio Protests – Kalonzo Musyoka

By

Published

1

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused his tribesmen of jeopardizing his chances of winning the 2027 general elections. 

Speaking on Wednesday April 5, during the burial of Pius Musembi in Makueni, Kalonzo called out the Kamba people for staging a poor show during anti-government demonstrations.

“Kambas displayed utmost cowardice during the demonstrations,” said Kalonzo.

He added, “Kambas should emulate Luos to win the presidency. If you developed a spine, the whole nation would take notice. Winning the presidency will take more than pressuring Raila Odinga to declare his support to Kalonzo. These things are never given. They are grabbed.” 

The former vice president at same time reiterated that the Azimio la Umoja coalition is ready for talks with the Kenya Kwanza administration on the contagious issues raised during the protests.

He however made it clear that the coalition would not hesitate to abandon the talks and return to the streets if they realize that President William Ruto’s side is insincere.

Kalonzo also challenged former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to openly support the Azimio protests if it comes to that.

“My sister Charity, I need to see you next time. If I am demonstrating I need to see you there,” said Kalonzo. 

File image of Charity Ngilu and Raila Odinga

Ngilu who was also in the burial stated that she had done enough in her lengthy political career and that it was time for younger politicians to take over.

“Some leaders are saying that they cannot see Ngilu and it is true you cannot see me.But I want to say that those who are asking about my whereabouts, started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992,” said Ngilu.

Also Read: Charity Ngilu Opens Up On Why She Abandoned Azimio Protests

