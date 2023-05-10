Kanini Kega Suspends Uhuru’s Jubilee National Delegates Conference 

EALA MP Kanini Kega has suspended the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference notice that was issued by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

In a statement on Wednesday May 10, Kega stated that the decision to suspend the NDC was ratified by Jubilee’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Take notice that the Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) has suspended the notice for a Special National Delegates Conference published in the print media on April 29,” read the notice in part.

Kega claimed that the special NDC was called without appropriate process. He stated that they will first clean the party register to ensure that only real delegates participate in making important choices as they try to revitalize the party.

“The other day you saw the former President Uhuru Kenyatta visiting the party headquarters accompanied by non-members, we want to have the right structures in place and have party members participate in our affairs, that is why I want a well-planned National Delegates Conference,” said Kega.

However, Jubilee Secretary General and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has stated that Kega lacks the authority to cancel the special NDC called by party leader Uhuru and claimed that it will proceed as planned because it has the support of a majority of party members.

“Our party leader Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a Special National Delegates Conference to be held on May 22 at the Bomas of Kenya, no one has got powers to cancel the decision he has made, we are going to make some decisions aimed at taking the party to the next level,” said Kioni.

This comes days after the Kanini Kega faction convened a meeting amd removed Uhuru as the Jubilee Party leader replacing him with Nominated MP Sabina Chege.

