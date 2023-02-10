KANU Expels Nick Salat Over Gross Misconduct 

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) Party on Friday, February 10 formally expelled its Secretary General Nick Salat over gross misconduct and violation of the party constitution.

This is after KANU chairman Gideon Moi convened a National Executive Council of KANU meeting in Mombasa to decide the fate of Salat.

“That the report of the National Disciplinary Committee recommending the immediate expulsion of Hon. Nick Salat from the position of the Secretary-General of the party on account of gross misconduct and violation of the party constitution is unanimously adopted,” KANU stated.

The NEC also authorized Gideon Moi to suggest eligible candidates for consideration and adoption to fill empty national positions, including the Secretary-General, on an interim basis.

“The NEC mandated the National Elections Board to immediately develop a mechanism for conducting nationwide grassroots elections before the end of the year to revamp the party’s grassroots structures and enhance national support,” KANU stated.

KANU suspended Secretary-General Nick Salat on Thursday, December 15, for allegedly violating the Party’s constitution.

“You are hereby suspended forthwith from carrying out and/or performing your duties as the Party’s Secretary-General pending the determination of the disciplinary proceedings,” Gideon Moi said in a letter to Salat.

According to Salat,his suspension was precipitated by a KANU meeting in Nakuru last year, where he allegedly challenged the leadership structure to resign following an underwhelming performance in the August 2022 elections.

“We took stock of our performance in the elections and I was asked what is happening to us because our trajectory has been on the decline since 2013. A party’s strength is measured by the number of elected members it has.

“I said in any functioning democracy, those in leadership including me and the Chairman, should not be in the same position. We should resign and leave others to lead the party,” he said.

Also Read: Kioni Breaks Silence After Being Kicked Out Of His Jubilee Party Secretary General Role