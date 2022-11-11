KANU Hits Out At ODM Over EALA Nominations

The KANU party has accused the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of unfair treatment in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

This is after the Gideon Moi-led party was locked out of the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) nominations.

The Azimio Coalition which has been allocated four seats in the Arusha based Parliament gave three slots to ODM party and one slot to Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party.

The KANU party Secretary General Nick Salat has accused ODM of being greedy in the sharing of positions among other Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party partners.

“When there is a prize to be shared among the family members, for goodness’ sake, there ought to be fair but what we have witnessed here is nothing but greed among some individuals,” Salat said.

He further stated that the party will be reconsidering its position in the alliance.

His remarks comes hours after the Uhuru-led Jubilee party threatened to ditch the Azimio la Umoja Camp.

A section of Jubilee Leader led by Nominated MP Sabina Chege on Thursday November 10 accused ODM of violating the Azimio coalition agreements to share the three slots for the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) positions.

“We, the leadership of the Jubilee Party across the political divide are saddened by this show of impunity and urge the Speakers of both Houses to suspend the approval of the nominees to PSC until the matter has been resolved by the minority coalition,” Sabina Chege stated.

“We were not coerced to join ODM in Azimio, we joined willingly and if they mistreat Jubilee members we will leave willingly because we have experienced firsthand the conmanship, politics of deceit, and political banditry by our brothers in Azimio,” Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere added.

