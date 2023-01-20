Karen Nyamu Appears Before UDA Disciplinary Committee Over Dubai Drama  

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu on Friday, January 20, appeared before the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Disciplinary Committee.

In a statement, the ruling party resolved to grant the lawmaker more time to respond to the allegations.

“Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu today appeared before the UDA disciplinary Committee chaired by Charles Njenga. The senator was allowed more time to respond to the allegations levelled against her by a party member. The committee adjourned the matter to 9.00am on 24th February,” the UDA party tweeted.

Senator Nyamu was captured in a video scuffle with Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and his wife Edith Nderitu that circulated across social media platforms for the better part of the Christmas season.

She later admitted her error, saying she had broken up with Samidoh, the father of her two children, and that she had given up alcohol in 2023.

The Ruto-led party summoned the legislator for a disciplinary hearing in a letter dated Monday, December 19, 2022, claiming that her actions brought shame to the party and harmed its reputation.

“In the said incident which is well captured on video that has been widely circulated in both mainstream and social media, your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident have brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” the letter read.

Nyamu however failed to appear before the committee and instead sent her lawyer who asked for more time.

“Whereas the reasons given are not satisfactory, we shall nevertheless allow you the time you requested to prepare your response adequately for the hearing of the summons issued against you,” the committee chairperson Charles Njenga said in his letter to Nyamu.

Also Read: UDA Summons Senator Karen Nyamu, Accuses Her of Tainting the Party’s Image