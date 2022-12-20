Connect with us

Politics

Karen Nyamu In Trouble As UDA Member Writes To Ruto Demanding Her Dismissal

Former UDA presidential candidate Japhnei Orina has urged the ruling party to start the process of removing Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

Orina, who is a member of the UDA National Youth Congress, has addressed a letter to President William Ruto, in his capacity as the party leader.

He wants the senator to be dismissed from the party and to be accordingly kicked out as a nominated senator over unseemly conduct.

” In view of the foregoing, we urge the immediate removal of senator Nyamu Karen Njeri from the party and consequent expulsion from the senate.” Read part of the letter.

He stated that the expulsion was carried out in accordance with Article 103(1) of the Kenyan Constitution and Section 37 of the Elections Act.

According to Orina, the senator has contravened the party’ s Constitution following a drama at a bar in Dubai.

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu was seen on camera causing a commotion at a club in Dubai where her openly acknowledged baby daddy Samidoh, was performing.

” We are profoundly dissatisfied and humiliated by the senator’ s actions in what seems to be a nightclub, ” Orina stated.

” The senator’ s action, in our opinion, is in violation of Article 75(1) of the Kenyan Constitution and the United Democratic Alliance Constitution, ” the letter added.

UDA’s director of communications Wanjohi Githae has acknowledged that the party received the letter from Orina but denied that he had sent it on behalf of the National Youth Congress.

” Orina wrote the letter in his individual capacity as a UDA member but abused our party’ s letterhead because he is not an official, ” Githae said as quoted by a local daily.

