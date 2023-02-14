Karen Nyamu thrown out of Senate for dressing unparliamentarily

On Tuesday, Senator Karen Nyamu was expelled from the Senate for dressing unparliamentarily. The controversial senator was in the midst of an engagement with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch when he raised concerns about her dress code, which he found to be inappropriate for the parliamentary chamber. Senator Nyamu was wearing a sleeveless dress, which is not permitted under the Senate’s dress code.

The Senate Speaker, Amason Kingi, had no choice but to ask Senator Nyamu to leave the chambers for not adhering to the parliamentary dress code. The Speaker gave a ruling on the dress code for members of the Senate. He stated that senators must dress properly when entering the chamber, lounge, or dining room. Male MPs must wear collared long-sleeved shirts, ties, pairs of socks, and shoes, while women should dress in a decent, formal, and business-wear attire. The Speaker concluded by ruling that Senator Nyamu was not dressed appropriately and had to leave the chambers to get properly dressed before returning.

The incident sparked a heated debate between the two sides of the house, with many calling for stricter dress codes for members of the Senate. Senator Oketch expressed his concern about the kind of leadership being displayed in the house and the watering down of the essence of Parliament.

While dress codes for Parliament may seem trivial, they serve a vital purpose in maintaining the decorum and seriousness of the chamber. Dress codes have been in place in the Senate for many years and are meant to ensure that members maintain a professional and business-like demeanor in the house. This creates a sense of order and respectability, which is crucial in any legislative assembly.