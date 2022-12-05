Connect with us

Politics

Karua Accuses Ruto of Turning Kenya into a Mafia State

By

Published

Martha Karua

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has accused president William Ruto of turning Kenya into a mafia state. 

Speaking on Monday December 5 during a press conference in Nairobi, Karua chastised President Ruto over appointment of graft-linked individuals into public office.

The fervent leader argued that Ruto’s policy of appointing leaders with criminal records will result in Kenya being led by “gangsters.”

“We are seeing a pattern where people facing serious criminal cases like money laundering, fraud, giving kickbacks and yet they are being appointed to critical positions including leadership of the very institutions that took them to court,” she said.

“Ruto is slowly imposing a mafia state on Kenya. This reign by gangsters is scary and unnerving. It has never been seen in Kenya even during our past bad days. It has been said jokingly in the past whereas other countries have a mafia, in Kenya, mafia has a country,” she added.

She went on to say that they will hold a parallel Jamhuri Day celebration at Jacaranda Gardens, calling it a “celebration of patriots” because Ruto and his deputy are unaware of the country’s progress.

“On the 12th of December, we are going to Jacaranda Gardens in Embakasi, not Kamukunji. We will be celebrating Jamuhuri Day with Kenyan patriots and it is also going to be a very peaceful congregation,” she said.

“Ruto and his deputy have a very narrow view of the republic of Kenya. They do not know where Kenya has come from and where they want to take it.”

Also Read: Inside Azimio’s Plan to Create a Powerful State Office for Raila Odinga

