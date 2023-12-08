Karua Issues Her Stand On Bipartisan Report

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has called on Kenyans to reject the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report over failing to address the high cost of living.

Speaking on Thursday, Karua termed the report a distracting national smokescreen.

“The NADCO report has nothing to alleviate the suffering of citizens but offers goodies to the leaders. It is a fraud, which Kenyans should frown upon and reject.

“It is a distracting national smokescreen. The findings of the report confirm that the committee was formed by the unwilling, composed of the incompetent to do the unnecessary,” said Karua.

At the same time, Karua said the Finance Act 2023 is the major reason behind the high cost of living being witnessed in the country.

“The numerous punitive taxes that leave many Kenyans with negative pay slips, and negative balances for businesses forced many to close and or relocate their business to friendly environments including neighbouring countries,” Karua stated.

She also slammed President William Ruto for failing to curb the wastage of public resources in the government.

“Corruption and outright theft of public funds are at an unprecedented level. The edible oils scandal where public funds to the tune of Sh15 billion was lost under the guise of bringing in cheaper cooking oil, only to end up with oil unfit for human consumption and which has now disappeared from the warehouse,” the Azimio co-principal added.

Her remarks come a week after Azimio leader Raila Odinga welcomed the NADCO report despite saying it fell shot for not addressing the cost of living. Raila pointed out that the report addressed most issues that the opposition had tabled as demands.

