Karua Issues Statement After IG Koome Scaled Down Uhuru’s Security

A few hours ago, social media was awash that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security had been scaled down in what the government operatives say is a rationalization of personnel.

A local daily established a senior police officer who was leading the security team had been recalled and replaced with one of a lower rank.

“From 96 elite officers attached to him, he has been left with 25, while the former First Lady has five,” a source told the Nation.

Sources have also said that some of President Uhuru’s family members have had their security withdrawn.

While reacting to the development, Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua stated that the police should act independently from political influence.

“Police independence from political influence in decision making and in operations is what informed the police reforms in the 2010 constitution,” Karua stated.

The Azimio la Umoja principal added that the National Police Service should not bow to pressure from the executive.

“It is therefore unfortunate to see successive holders of Inspector General NPSC_KE, NPS Official_KE continue to bow to executive pressure despite their constitutional safe guards.

“The independence of the holder of office shapes the trajectory of the office constitutional safe guards notwithstanding,” Karua remarked.