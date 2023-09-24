Karua, Makau Mutua Clash Over Kioni’s Remarks On Bipartisan Talks 

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has differed with Azimio la Umoja Spokesperson Makau Mutua over whether Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni should be included in the bipartisan negotiations.

This is after Mutua called for the resignation of Kioni as head of the Azimio technical team in the ongoing bipartisan talks after he said the talks will go nowhere.

“My good friend Hon Kioni should with immediate effect resign as head of the Azimio technical team at the Bomas talks. He has repeatedly said the talks are a “waste of time.” He must resign unless he is a hypocrite. How can one lead a team in talks he doesn’t believe in?” Mutua posed.

Karua in response to Mutua’s remarks defended Kioni saying the best proof that will go anywhere is results.

“My friend Makau Mutua, I presume this to be your personal opinion. Kioni or indeed any of us cannot be gagged. The best proof that talks will go anywhere is results,” Karua said.

She noted that it has been almost 60 days since the talks began and the cost of living has been skyrocketing.

Kioni on Tuesday said the bipartisan talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza will go nowhere.“We are going nowhere with these talks, but we are in support of Baba (Raila) and the decision he has taken,” Kioni said during the briefing by the group dubbed Kamwene Leadership Forum.

Kioni is part of the Bomas of Kenya negotiations committee, which is working to resolve disputes between Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio coalition.

He was appointed by Raila Odinga to lead the opposition coalition party’s legal and technical team in talks with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The former MP’s team was charged with offering Azimio’s five-member delegation, led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, support in the bipartisan discussions with President William Ruto’s side.

