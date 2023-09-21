Karua Opposes Suspension Of UDA Senator Senator 

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has condemned the six-month suspension of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba from the Senate.

In a statement on Thursday, Karua termed Orwoba’s suspension as unfair saying it is an attempt by the Senate to silence women who come forth to report cases of sexual assault.

“The Senate, which is male-dominated, is telling women including women senators dare you complain of sexual harassment you shall exterminate you. A dismissal of the charges would have sufficed if at all the evidence fell short. This is patriarchy silencing women on matters of sexual harassment,” she stated.

She also took issue with the language used on Wednesday, when the report was brought for debate in the Senate.

“The Senate has used a sledgehammer to kill a fly so to speak. Some of the language used during the debate was paternalistic, especially to young female senators offering them guidance, an assumption that they need guidance as a specific group. Totally unacceptable,” said Karua.

Orwoba was suspended after the Senate’s Powers and Privileges Committee adopted a report advocating the step after she refused to appear before it to defend herself against charges levied against her.

The UDA Senator had alleged that the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye made sexual advances towards her.

Speaking after the suspension, Orwona said she was not given a chance to defend herself.

“Powers and Privilege committee did not invite me to give my part of the story. What they did is they charged me for complaining in retaliation.

“I have repeatedly asked for evidence. In fact, my latest one is a letter I wrote saying that Senate has to release a Travel report because it is obvious when it comes out it will not be my word against the Clerk,” she said.

