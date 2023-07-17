Karua Responds to Ndii Over Receiving President Ruto’s Millions

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has chided Economist David Ndii over claims that she received funding from President William Ruto during the fight against BBI under the Linda Katiba campaign.

It all began when Ndii in a statement via twitter on Sunday evening claimed that he founded the Linda Katiba campaign with Karua and support from Ruto.

He also alleged that Karua was a potential running mate ahead of the 2022 general election.

“Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by myself and Martha with Ruto support. Martha was then prospect for WSR running mate. Made full disclosure, which is why Makau Mutua was attacking me. Even paid Boniface from WSR campaign money. Hypocrites the whole lot,” Ndii wrote.

Karua in a rejoinder said that Ndii only disclosed they received funding from Ruto towards the end of the fight against constitutional change as the case was before the Supreme Court.

“Towards the end you did disclose to me that you had received financial support from William Ruto for your case against BBI. I was not a party to the said case and you were already in court when I joined Linda katiba,” Karua said.

“You cannot drag me into your money deals then with William Ruto I agreed to collaboration with William Ruto limited to opposing the constitution. Later when William Ruto through his people and later himself I made it clear that I could not work with him.”

The Narc Party Leader further defended Mwangi from the claims saying he was never paid from the Linda Katiba programme.

“I am not aware of Boniface Mwangi being paid from William Ruto’s money. I recall by the time Boniface Mwangi left we were not able to refund him out-of-pocket expenses let alone remunerate him,” Karua added.

