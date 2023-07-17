Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Karua Responds to Ndii Over Receiving President Ruto’s Millions

By

Published

8780 F1KmIvhaQAInrC

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has chided Economist David Ndii over claims that she received funding from President William Ruto during the fight against BBI under the Linda Katiba campaign.
It all began when Ndii in a statement via twitter on Sunday evening claimed that he founded the Linda Katiba campaign with Karua and support from Ruto.
He also alleged that Karua was a potential running mate ahead of the 2022 general election.
“Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by myself and Martha with Ruto support. Martha was then prospect for WSR running mate. Made full disclosure, which is why Makau Mutua was attacking me. Even paid Boniface from WSR campaign money. Hypocrites the whole lot,” Ndii wrote.
Karua in a rejoinder said that Ndii only disclosed they received funding from Ruto towards the end of the fight against constitutional change as the case was before the Supreme Court.
“Towards the end you did disclose to me that you had received financial support from William Ruto for your case against BBI. I was not a party to the said case and you were already in court when I joined Linda katiba,” Karua said.
“You cannot drag me into your money deals then with William Ruto I agreed to collaboration with William Ruto limited to opposing the constitution. Later when William Ruto through his people and later himself I made it clear that I could not work with him.”

The Narc Party Leader further defended Mwangi from the claims saying he was never paid from the Linda Katiba programme.
“I am not aware of Boniface Mwangi being paid from William Ruto’s money. I recall by the time Boniface Mwangi left we were not able to refund him out-of-pocket expenses let alone remunerate him,” Karua added.

Also Read: Martha Karua Reacts After Uhuru Confronted Police Officers At Jubilee Headquarters

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019