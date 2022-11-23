Kawira Mwangaza Breaks Silence After Meru MCAs Passed a Motion to Impeach Her  

Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza has dared Members of the County Assembly to move on with their impeachment motion to throw her out of office.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 23, during an engagement forum at Githongo Vocational Training Centre the Meru county boss stated that the motion will help her administration to debunk issues with the MCAs.

“Lawyers will deal with other lawyers. The truth will be known. The petition will allow us to shed light on the truth. This is the right time because all the allegations that have hired illegally would be finally be addressed.

“I want the electorates to know the truth, and this is the perfect opportunity for everything to come out, which will then set us free,” Mwangaza remarked.

Mwangaza dismissed reports that county operations had been halted following the impeachment motion.

“We are not working, and my government is still working. No function has been halted because of political distractions,” she stated.

She further appealed to the MCAs to support her government instead of trying to remove her from office.

“My sincere appeal to the MCAs and other leaders in Meru County is that we join hands and work together for the benefit of the people who elected us because two are always better than one,” Mwangaza pleaded.

Her remarks come after 68 out 69 Meru MCAs passed a motion seeking her to be kicked out of Office.

