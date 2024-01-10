KCC To Pay Farmers Sh50 A Litre From March 1- President Ruto

President William Ruto has announced the government is reforming the dairy sector to boost earnings by farmers.

Speaking on Wednesday during the commissioning of the upgraded New KCC in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, Ruto said the Government will spend KSh5 billion modernizing New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) to enhance its efficiency to meet the needs of farmers.

He observed that the goal of bolstering KCC’s processing capacity is to ensure it handles the entire volume of milk produced by farmers.

The President also directed KCC to begin paying milk farmers KSh50 a litre beginning March 1 and ensure the price never fluctuates.

“From July 1, farmers will be paid every 15 days. This is how we will eliminate milk hawking, which arises when farmers are not paid for two to three months,” he said.

The President noted the Government will help farmers get quality animal breeds that do not consume a lot of feed to maximize profits. He explained that the government will also enhance farmers’ access to seasonal credit through the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

“The government has allocated AFC KSh10 billion for this purpose,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured farmers that they would get this season’s fertilizer on time at a subsidized price of KSh2,500.

“Investing in agriculture is the best way to create wealth and expand opportunities for the people and reduce the cost of living and food,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said reforms in the agricultural sector have been successful, citing improved earnings by tea, coffee, and milk farmers.

“The last bonus has been the highest in the history of tea farming in the country,” he said.

Also Read: