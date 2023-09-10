Connect with us

Keep Off Kiambu Matters – Senator Thang’wa Tell Malalah

Kimabu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa has slammed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah over meddling with Kiambu’s internal matters.

In a statement on Sunday, Thang’wa claimed that Malalah is colluding with Governor Kimani Wamatangi to threaten MCAs opposed to Wamatangi’s leadership.

He also claimed that Wamatangi directed Malala to write to the MCAs opposing him threatening to take action.

“The person to take interest of the county is the senator. Kazi ya katibu mkuu wa chama ni kuandikisha wanachama wa UDA na ni wengi sana Kiambu county. Lakini the running of affairs of the county of Kiambu, hapana, hapo asiingilie,” he said.

Thang’wah accused Malalah of behaving like former Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, who was allegedly instructed by former Kimabu Governor James Nyoro to threaten MCAs.

“Stop threatening MCAs. Let them do their work independently. All we have to do is consultations,” Thang’wah added.

His claims come a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned Governor Wamatangi over squabbles in Kiambu, which are threatening development.

“I warned Kericho leaders. Mt Kenya and Rift Valley are political backyards for President William Ruto. We don’t want squabbles in these two regions. This is the time to unite and speak in one voice to benefit from this government,” he stated.

The DP maintained that governors who will shun unity in their respective counties will be ousted from their positions.

“We cannot accept these two regions to have unending squabbles. We will ask the voters to send them away. We are asking leaders in Kericho, Kiambu and Meru to stop squabbles,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Governor Wamatangi On the Spot After Clashing With Kiambu MCAs

