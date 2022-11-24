“Keep Off the GMO Debates,” Silvanus Osoro Tells Politicians

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro has told off politicians over their opinions in the importation of GMOs by the Kenya Kwanza government.

While speaking on Thursday, November 24 during an interview, the second-term MP stated that the GMO debate is being discussed on the media without any resolution being arrived at.

“It is being discussed within places where we can’t really make decisions. I do not want to appear like I’m in support of or against the GMO foods because I am not an expert,” Osoro said.

“When you look at people who oppose the GMO currently are the people who supported it years ago, and people who support it now are the people who opposed it then. As politicians, we are not the right people to make an opinion in regard to GMOs.” He added.

The National Assembly Majority Whip said that the debate should rather be discussed by experts who will give honest opinions, unlike politicians.

“My opinion would be that we need to hear the experts, the food experts come out. I don’t know if there is such a union or association that has experts who can explain to us the pros and cons but that should be the direction,” Osoro remarked.

He further opined that Trade Cabinet secretary Moses Kuria should appear before the National Assembly to explain the government’s decision to import GMO maize.

CS Kuria has earlier claimed that living in Kenya can easily lead to death.

“Being in this country you are a candidate for death and because many things are competing for death in this country, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list,”

“That is why we have deliberately decided to allow GMOs in this country until we are satisfied that we have enough maize.” the former Gatundu South MP said last week.

