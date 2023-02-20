“Kenya is for Two Tribes” – Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo’s Shocking Accusations Against Ruto and Gachagua.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo’s recent comments about the Kenya Kwanza government have brought to light concerns about the state of democracy and inclusivity in the country.

Maanzo stated that the government is run like a company by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto, rather than a democratic entity that represents all Kenyans.

Maanzo’s comments were in response to Gachagua’s statement that the government would prioritize rewarding its staunch supporters, rather than members of the opposition.

Gachagua went on to say that the government is like a shares company, with those who supported it having the majority shares, and those in the opposition having minority shares or none at all.

Maanzo’s criticism of the government and Gachagua’s statements highlight a troubling trend in Kenyan politics.

The DP said his role at State House is to ensure regions that backed them get development before those that did not.

“This government is a shares company. It has the owners who have majority shares, those with minority shares and those that don’t have any shares,” Gachagua said.

“You invested in this company owned by William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua you must harvest. You invested and your time to harvest is now… Even they (opposition) will harvest, but they have to wait for you to finish harvesting.”