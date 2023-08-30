Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Agree On 13 Issues To Be Discussed (List)

The National Dialogue Committee composed of Azimio and Kenya Kwanza leaders has agreed on issues to be discussed in the bipartisan talks.

The committee which is led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah will deliberate the issues within 60 days and come up with a report and or including bills.

The issued to be discussed include;

Outstanding Constitutional matters;

(a). Article 43 of the Constitution, the Cost of living and related issues

(b). Implementation of the ‘two-thirds gender rule’

(c). Governance issues, including promoting national unity and inclusivity in public appointments

(d). Adequate checks and balances.

Electoral justice and related matters;

(a). Restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (‘the IEBC’)

(b). Boundaries delimitation

(c). audit of the 2022 presidential election.

Entrenching funds into the Constitution;

(a). The National Government Constituencies Development Fund

(b). The National Government Affirmative Action Fund

(c). The Senate Oversight Fund.

Establishment and entrenchment of State offices;

(a). The office of the Leader of the Official Opposition

(b). The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Fidelity to Political Parties/Coalitions and the law on multiparty democracy;

Preventing interference with political parties/coalitions.

This comes after the Senate and the National Assembly formally approved the formation of the NADC, giving it a legal base and allowing it to spend public funds.

NADC will resume the negotiations on Friday, September 1, 2023.

“We have adjourned to Friday this week at 10am to allow the secretariat and the technical teams to work on the prioritization of the issues and guide us on how we prioritize what issues we begin with,” said Ichungwah.

