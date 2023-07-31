Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenya Kwanza big guns oppose Ruto talks with Raila

By

Published

raoruto
raoruto

The Kenya Kwanza administration faces internal dissent as key partners express their reservations about talks between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

These influential figures, who played instrumental roles in President Ruto’s presidential victory in the last elections, have issued a warning that engaging in dialogue with the opposition could derail the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have voiced their concerns, arguing that proposed talks with the opposition are a waste of time.

They believe that engaging with Raila Odinga is premature since he has not officially recognized Ruto as the legitimate president.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Kwale attended by President Ruto, Wetang’ula stated that meeting with “strange people in strange places” would not address the pressing issue of high living costs for Kenyans.

He emphasized the need for delivering on the Kenya Kwanza plan to alleviate the burden on citizens.

Similarly, Kingi expressed his reservations, asserting that talks with Raila would only serve to derail the government’s agenda.

He argued that reducing the cost of living depends on allowing the President ample time to implement his manifesto, which would ultimately alleviate economic hardships.

Adding to the chorus of objections, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi accused Raila of unnecessarily internationalizing Kenya’s issues, even though the country does not face any crisis akin to what other nations may be experiencing.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah acknowledged that talks between the President and opposition leader would focus on specific framed issues.

Despite the government’s commitment to restoring peace, he clarified that engaging in dialogue does not diminish the significance of addressing the high cost of living, which remains a pressing concern for Kenyans.

In response to the objections, President Ruto confirmed that he had engaged in discussions with Raila Odinga.

The President emphasized their agreement that no leader, past, present, or future, would resort to violence to harm Kenyans.

As the Head of State, Ruto stated that he is committed to ensuring that all Kenyans can lead a life free from violence.

Reports have emerged of a meeting between Ruto and Raila in the presence of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Mombasa last Friday.

The meeting has sparked further discussions and debates within the Kenya Kwanza administration and beyond.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019