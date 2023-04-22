Kenya Kwanza Changes Mind On Opening IEBC Servers 

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah now says that the government is open to discuss opening of IEBC servers with the opposition.

Speaking in Nyeri county on Friday April 21 stated that the Kenya Kwanza is not worried about opening the servers because they are sure they won the 2022 polls.

Ichung’wah claimed that addressing the server problem at rallies would be futile, even as he urged Azimio to use the bipartisan committee to debate the issue.

“We want to listen to them, even the servers they want us to open. We have asked them to bring the issue to the table, and not to shout about them in the rallies.

“We will discuss, and if there is a way we will see because we have nothing to hide,” he stated.

Ichung’wah, at the same time insisted that they would not engage the opposition in power sharing.

“Bring all your issues to the table except one issue we are not ready to discuss – a handshake and the sharing of government. That is an issue that Kenyans settled on August 9,” he stated.

Previously, the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto had refused Azimio’s claims for the servers, claiming that the issue was not enshrined in the constitution.

“Nataka kumwambia bwana kitendaliwili wachana kusumbua wakenya. Kama ako na shida na whistle blower na serve atafute mahali server iko,” Ruto said last month.

Raila, on the other hand, wants the server issue addressed outside of Parliament, with allies already claiming that Venezuelan hackers were brought back to tamper with data from the servers.

