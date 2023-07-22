Kenya Kwanza Leaders Defend Police Raid at Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Son’s Residence

Kenya Kwanza leaders have stepped forward to defend the police raid that took place at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo’s residence in Karen on Friday.

During a tour in Kisii County on Saturday, the leaders, who are affiliated with Kenya Kwanza, criticized the former president’s claims of political injustices and emphasized that every Kenyan citizen is equal under the law.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa stressed the importance of abiding by the rule of law, stating that regardless of a person’s status or position, everyone should be treated equally.

He urged security agencies not to be intimidated and to continue their crackdown on unlicensed firearms.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki had earlier explained that the operation in the Karen area was part of a broader effort to target civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, some of which were suspected to have been used in illegal activities.

However, former President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the raid was conducted, alleging that the officers failed to produce a search warrant and identify themselves properly.

His remarks triggered a response from Kenya Kwanza leaders, who defended the police’s actions and emphasized that citizens should cooperate with security officers when asked about their firearms.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro also criticized Uhuru, stating that there was no harm in security officers inquiring about the origin of firearms and reminding him that he is no longer the President.

The incident has sparked a heated debate about the balance between law enforcement and individual rights.

As the situation unfolds, it remains essential for the authorities to address any concerns transparently and ensure that the rule of law is upheld while respecting the rights and dignity of all citizens.