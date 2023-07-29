Kenya Kwanza Leaders Reject Handshake with Raila Odinga Amid Anti-Government Protests

A faction of Kenya Kwanza leaders has firmly dismissed the possibility of a handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

During a gathering in Nandi County, lawmakers aligned with President Ruto cautioned against any form of power-sharing as a means to resolve the ongoing anti-government protests in the nation.

Prominent Members of Parliament such as Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba, Sabatia MP Clement Sloya, and their Tetu counterpart Geoffrey Wandeto jointly urged the President not to engage in dialogue with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

While attending a career fair day at Nandi Hills Constituency, the leaders expressed that a handshake between the two political figures would undermine the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto, the government’s flagship policy framework.

“We will not accept a handshake, and we are telling the President that if he shares power with Raila Odinga, he will have to be prepared. We do not want any handshake with the opposition,” asserted Kipchumba.

Sloya further added, “We condemn the protests and call for the leaders to engage in talks. But we won’t support our President having discussions about power-sharing with the Opposition. Let’s talk to these people (protesters) so that we can continue with our work of developing Kenya.”

The leaders accused Raila Odinga of intentionally frustrating the government for his personal gains. They claimed that he sought to enter the government through a backdoor and was impeding progress for his own selfish interests.

“He wants to get into the government using a backdoor,” said Wandeto. “We know what Raila Odinga wants… he does not want Kenyans to have affordable flour; he wants to be called to the table and given half the loaf of bread.”

In addition, the leaders commended the Court of Appeal’s decision to lift the order suspending the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, despite public and opposition uproar over the issue.

“Hakuna nchi itaendelea bila ushuru… we must collect taxes,” remarked Kipchumba, expressing the importance of tax collection for the nation’s progress. “I want to thank the Court of Appeal for rising above the politics of deceit and overturning the decision of the High Court, lifting the suspension on the Finance Bill.”