Kenya Kwanza MP Wants Winnie Odinga Summoned After Skipping State House Meeting

Manyatta Member of Parliament, Gitonga Mukunji has revealed his plan to oster East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga after she failed to attend a meeting convened by President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday December 7, Gitonga stated that he will table a motion in parliament to impeach Winnie who is the daughter of Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“It is very clear that Winnie Odinga was voted in by the opposition and the government . We will impeach her for not appearing for official functions of EALA. The elected MPs met the President and the CS and they were there to get the mandate of our standing at EAC,” he stated

Mukunji also stated that he would like Winnie Odinga to be summoned to the National Assembly to explain why she skipped the meeting.

“We are going to call upon Winnie in the National Assembly to explain why she did not appear in serious meetings such as the ones called by the President and it was attended by all members including the son of Kalonzo Musyoka,” he said

The UDA MP further stated that if Winnie has not moved on from August 9 politics, then her position should be given to another person who will deliver.

“It is a shame that we still carry ourselves with the boundaries that we should not carry ourselves with, politics are over. We ended our elections on 9th of August, there is no way we can go back there,”Mukunji said.

Winnie had earlier claimed that she missed the State House meeting as it was on short notice.

“I think people are making a storm out of a teacup. The meeting was at short notice and I was unavailable,” she stated.

