Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenya Kwanza MP Wants Winnie Odinga Summoned After Skipping State House Meeting

By

Published

BeFunky collage 24

Manyatta Member of Parliament, Gitonga Mukunji has revealed his plan to oster East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga after she failed to attend a meeting convened by President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday December 7, Gitonga stated that he will table a motion in parliament to impeach Winnie who is the daughter of Opposition leader Raila Odinga. 

“It is very clear that Winnie Odinga was voted in by the opposition and the government . We will impeach her for not appearing for official functions of EALA. The elected MPs met the President and the CS and they were there to get the mandate of our standing at EAC,” he stated

Mukunji also stated that he would like Winnie Odinga to be summoned to the National Assembly to explain why she skipped the meeting. 

“We are going to call upon Winnie in the National Assembly to explain why she did not appear in serious meetings such as the ones called by the President and it was attended by all members including the son of Kalonzo Musyoka,” he said

The UDA MP further stated that if Winnie has not moved on from August 9 politics, then her position should be given to another person who will deliver.

“It is a shame that we still carry ourselves with the boundaries that we should not carry ourselves with, politics are over. We ended our elections on 9th of August, there is no way we can go back there,”Mukunji said. 

Winnie had earlier claimed that she missed the State House meeting as it was on short notice.

“I think people are making a storm out of a teacup. The meeting was at short notice and I was unavailable,” she stated.

Also Read: Four Children of Kenyan Politicians Who Are Academic Geniuses

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019