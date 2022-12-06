Kenya Kwanza MPs Want Ruto To Fire State Officers Who Campaigned For Raila

A section of Kenya Kwanza MPs have urged President William Ruto to sack all state officers who campaigned against him during the August 9 General elections.

The MPs have singled out Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed his Wajir counterpart Jacob Narengo, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Director General Silas Kinoti, Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang, Stephen Kihara of Uasin Gishu and Erastus Mbui of Nakuru accusing them of campaigning for the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The MPs who were attending a two day parliamentary group meeting at Windsor hotel also asked the Head of State to deal with top parastatal heads who were directly involved in anti-Kenya Kwanza campaigns.

“The administrators are trained to be apolitical but during this year’s campaigns they took it upon themselves to be used by the State to frustrate some of us. The Wajir County Commissioner is one such individual who should be removed and deployed elsewhere,” said Wajir North Mohamed Ibrahim Saney.

President Ruto who attended the meeting later in the day told the MPs not to be intimidated by some State officers who he said tried to interfere with Kenya Kwanza’s win at Bomas.

“I am a very strong believer in building institutions like Parliament this is the only way we can secure the country by supporting institutions so that we are dependent on them and not individuals. You are part of this government; you campaigned for it so defend it fully within your powers,” Ruto told the MPs.

Kenya Kwanza candidates in some parts of the country faced the wrath of administrators during the election campaigns.

The Kenya Kwanza team, led by Ruto, the then-DP, slammed the administrators for taking sides on numerous occasions and humiliating them.

